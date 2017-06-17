Local Locales

We read in today’s Independent about the results of a retail study commissioned by the Downtown Organization regarding the proliferation of empty storefronts downtown. One of the problems identified by the consultants was that downtown caters too much to tourists and loses local business.

In the same issue there was story about the East Beach Grill, a local-beloved restaurant that also caters to tourists. Parks director Jill Zachary wants to replace it with a high end restaurant that will primarily cater to tourists. While we are regulars at East Beach Grill, we will not go to the new restaurant. We are offended by your lack of concern for the people who vote to put you into office.