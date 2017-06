Larry Nimmer and the Friends of the Carpinteria Library made a video about a year ago about the town and its visitors’ favorite hangout. The library’s become especially relevant now in view of the Santa Barbara library system’s budget woes. As one of the interviewees says (having taken the microphone from the interviewer): “If we didn’t have the lib’ary, where would kids do their homework? It’d just be chaos.” —Jean Yamamura