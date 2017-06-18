Whack a Bench

Moving the benches on State Street to adjacent streets, perpendicular to State Street, 60 to 100 feet from State Street, would encourage the panhandlers to sit there, off of State Street. To make it even more inviting to sit there all day, like they do on State Street today, would be to put shade roofs over these benches. They would see we are encouraging them and welcoming them to sit there in shaded comfort and aim their signs at the shoppers 60 to 100 feet away, passing by. These spots would come in handy for others to rest, also, especially if there were two or three benches in a row there on one or both sides of the streets, where space is available. Might help a lot.