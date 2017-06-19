Arrest Made in Sprint Store Burglary

Juan Antonio Barajas was arrested on Tuesday for a theft at the Sprint Store on Santa Barbara’s main drag on a Thursday night last month. The ringing alarm and broken window were witnessed by passersby on the sidewalk outside 1011 State Street on May 25, and the store manager said the burglar had cut security cables on display phones before taking them. A total of $7,500 worth of merchandise was reported as stolen. Barajas, 32, remains in County Jail on a charge of felony commercial burglary.