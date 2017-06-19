Not a Print

As the art director for a publishing company, I find The Independent June 8–15 cover art to be inappropriate to the seriousness of the story and the emotional ramifications the story has had and continues to have on the Santa Barbara community.

The rather fun thumbprint placed instead of a face, while visually compelling, would be more appropriate for a mystery book cover illustrating a fictional, long-ago, or far-away murder rather than the artwork for a story that very recently touched the lives of a great many in Santa Barbara and Goleta.