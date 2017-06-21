Game of the Week: 6/23-6/25

It’s March Madness in June for prep hoops junkies, as both UCSB and Westmont College are hosting round-the-clock tournaments this weekend. Forty-eight teams will be playing at UCSB. At Westmont, Santa Barbara High and St. Joseph of Santa Maria will be among the 16 teams. Another 16 teams, including San Marcos, will play at Westmont the following weekend (June 30-July 2). UCSB: Fri.: 1-9pm; Sat.: 8:30am-10pm; Sun.: 7:45am-4pm. The Thunderdome. $5 per day, $10 three-day pass. Westmont: Fri.: 1-11pm; Sat.: 8am-11pm; Sun.: 8am-1pm. Murchison Gym. $5-$10 per day, $15 three-day pass.