Legally Low in Cost

The California Coastal Commission was my former employer, before retiring in the year 2000. The City Local Coastal Program (LCP) was certified on the basis of low-cost visitor-serving facilities being provided in accordance with one of the policies of the California Coastal Act, to my recollection. Now the city is closing the East Beach Grill as noted in your article and replacing it with a higher cost “yuppie” facility. This seems contrary to the LCP and should be subject to appeal to the Coastal Commission, if initiated, once a permit under the LCP is issued by the city. Nothing in your article mentions this review by the city but treats the current city action as a fait accompli.

I would recommend this matter be referred to the LCP staff at the city as well as the California Coastal Commission. Possibly legal action should be initiated.