Rabobank Robber May Be Identified

Santa Barbara Police believe they have identified the man who robbed the Rabobank near Cottage Hospital while wielding a gun on May 31 around 4 p.m. Images from the bank show the man wearing a construction worker disguise, SBPD stated, and he’d been spotted “casing” the bank at 2222 Bath Street for about a half hour before. Police believe he is Jaime Munoz, 53, possibly of Santa Maria, last seen riding a bicycle down Bath.

Witnesses to Munoz’s presence near the bank that day are asked to contact Detective Megan Harrison at (805)897-2343 or mharrison@sbpd.com, as are people with information concerning the robbery.