Make Myself at Home: Tranquil Eastside Cottage

Summer Solstice is upon us, and our stereotypical Santa Barbara June gloom is in full force. Cloudy mornings give way to bright afternoons, with the sunshine often breaking through right about noon. June reminds us that she’s in charge of doling out the rays of sunshine on her own timetable. I was reminded of this when I pulled up outside a charming house on Santa Barbara’s Eastside last week just as the sun broke through. The property at 30 South Salinas Street is surrounded by a thick hedge, providing a buffer from the outside world and adding privacy to what lies within. Bright red bougainvillea frames the front gate, inviting visitors into a whimsical garden full of delights. I walked in and saw birdhouses, hanging plants, trellises, and statuary. A winding path led me to brick patios with fruit trees, seating areas, water elements, and a fire pit. The garden wraps all the way around the house, providing an oasis of outdoor living. Rafael Bautista I was enchanted by this fairytale scene, but the equally bright red front door broke the spell and lured me away from the magical garden and into the house itself. This home is filled with character, color, and light. Built in 1915, the California Cottage retains many of its original details, but has been updated through the years. The kitchen might be the best example of the blend of old and new. It has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar in an open design. Yet it also has charming period cabinets and a plate rail above t Rafael Bautista

he door. Tucked behind the kitchen is a full laundry room, complete with one of my favorite original features: a Dutch door leading outside, providing convenience as well as character.

The living room is equally as captivating. Big, recessed windows grace the front and side walls, with window seats inviting guests to sit and admire the garden view. Arched doorways, high beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, and a big stone fireplace are just some of the living room’s other noteworthy details.

The home is larger than many of similar style from the same era, with three bedrooms and two full baths, plus a dining room. Separate decks lead off of two of the bedrooms, extending the living space even further.

The place at 30 South Salinas was a completely stand-alone home for many years, until 1984 when three condominium units were added behind it. It’s therefore currently part of a four-unit development charmingly dubbed Monkey Tree Court. I took one last tour through the house, and went out through the back door. As I stood on the deck outside the back bedroom, I realized that the sky was clear enough to see all the way down to the ocean. But even though the fog had lifted right on cue, I imagined that anyone lucky enough to live in this dreamy dwelling would spend the summer right here at home, in this magical garden oasis.

30 South Salinas is for sale in Santa Barbara, listed by Jordan D. Robinson of Keller Williams Realty Santa Barbara. Reach Jordan at 451-3222 or JRobinsonRealty@gmail.com.