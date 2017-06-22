Notorious S.T.M.

Ruth Bader Ginsberg is a hero for Sabrina Teryn McGraw, who’s headed for Boalt Hall and has a seat on the Ninth Circuit in her sights. Sabrina’s been spending the past weeks as The Indy‘s court intern, sitting in on the Haobsh prelim and admiring the attorneys’ styles of questioning. Her accomplishments are near-legendary at UCSB’s Phi Alpha Delta, including graduating from the U with highest honors, earning the top GPA of women in social studies, writing speeches for Scottish Member of Parliament Dennis Robertson as his intern, and co-captaining ΦΑΔ’s indoor soccer team “Raising the Bar.” Whew! “I am all about trying to smash gender norms,” Sabrina said, “and I hope that adding myself to the 19.2 percent of women in federal judgeships will help me work toward that.” Notorious, in the making.