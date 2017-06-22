Van Do-Reynoso Named New County Health Director

The county supervisors hired Van Do-Reynoso as the new public health director after Takashi Wada left the head position six months ago for CenCal Health, which provides services to low-income individuals. Do-Reynoso has served as public health director in Madera County for seven years and worked in the field for 13. She obtained advanced degrees in public health services at UC Berkeley and Merced. In a statement, county CEO Mona Miyasato welcomed Do-Reynoso and thanked Carrie Topliffe for filling in as the interim director for the past six months.