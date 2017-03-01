Cannabis Thought

I’d like to suggest issuing permits to agriculture land owners to grow a relatively small square footage of cannabis per acre and spread the potential for economic benefit to all in the ag business. Boutique cannabis would spread the negative effects out (whatever that is), keep big business out, and help our farmers to go on being farmers.

I’m apprehensive about unfurling the freak flag at this point. It’ll just bring out the anti-pot army, and I’m not fond of the idea of seeing all the burdensome flower greenhouses cashing out.

I can understand the parental concern over the kids smoking while trying to get an education. I smoked it through high school, and I came to believe I was just stupid. It doesn’t affect everyone like that, and your kids are going to smoke it anyway.

Christ, everyone is going to smoke it anyway, so get over it.