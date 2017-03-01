A friend and I were helping out with the point-in-time homeless count on January 26, and while we were in Alameda Park, another volunteer suggested we go check out the Showers of Blessing that are set up for the homeless behind Our Lady of Sorrows church on Thursday afternoons. Men and women gather and register at Alameda Park and are accompanied across the street to the portable showers. In addition to a hot shower, people can select items from used clean clothing and various toiletries.

Showers of Blessing is a project of the Interfaith Initiative of Santa Barbara County. The showers are also available on different days in Isla Vista, Goleta, and at the Salvation Army on Chapala Street in Santa Barbara. Depending on the time of day that the showers are offered, breakfast, lunch, or dinner is provided by various churches and other religious groups. Over 5,000 showers have been provided since its inception in November 2014.

Check out Interfaith’s website to make a donation or to read heartfelt testimonials. I appreciate all the planning and work that goes into making this project possible.