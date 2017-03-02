No Confusion

It’s probably time to properly identify the soon-to-change American Health Care reform act as “Trumpcare,” but not to be confused with Trump Cares.
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
Comments
(0)
It’s probably time to properly identify the soon-to-change American Health Care reform act as “Trumpcare,” but not to be confused with Trump Cares.
Be succinct, constructive, and relevant to the story. Leaving a comment means you agree to our Discussion Guidelines. We like civilized discourse. We don't like spam, lying, profanity, harassment or personal attacks.