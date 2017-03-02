Social Distortion ‘The Independent Years: 1983-2004’

Mike Ness and Social Distortion are an integral part of SoCal music culture — from the band’s punk origins in Fullerton to Ness’s eventual emergence as the straight-ahead guy who tells it like it is in personal yet universal country- and blues-tinged rock songs that have touched the hearts and souls of folks everywhere, working class and otherwise. This box set presents Social D’s best Time Bomb Recordings work: debut LP Mommy’s Little Monster, second LP Prison Bound, sixth LP Sex, Love and Rock ‘n’ Roll (a tribute to the late Dennis Danell), and the Mainliner B-sides/singles compilation — all on colored vinyl; plus a limited-edition lithograph of Skelly signed by Ness. Oh, yes! (Social Distortion plays a sold-out show at The Majestic Ventura Theater on Tue., Mar. 7, at 8pm).