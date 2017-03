Mexico’s U-17 national soccer team will take on the UCSB Gauchos in an exhibition match Friday, March 3, at the San Marcos High stadium. Kickoff wil be at 7:15 p.m.

Advance tickets ($15 adults, $10 youth and students) can be purchased at Xtreme Soccer, Aggressive Soccer, Taqueria Rincon Alteño, Go Cellular, or Taqueria y Carniceria Mayo’s. Tickets at the gate will cost $5 more.