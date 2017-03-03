The exile of Japanese-American families from Guadalupe just months after Pearl Harbor was captured by Frank R. Johnson, the district superintendent of the Guadalupe Joint School District, on April 29, 1942. His widow, Irene Johnson, and daughter Donna Mae Johnson Franklin, later gave the film to Tetsuo Furukawa, who went to the camps at age 14. He wrote and narrates The Price of Liberty, a brief history of the internment in the prison camps that remembers the soldiers from Guadalupe at the Gila River camp who died in the war: Ben Satoshi Kurokawa and Makoto Yoshihara, who was awarded a Bronze Star.