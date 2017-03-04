Daytime Parking Sought by Shelter Program

The safe overnight parking program in Santa Barbara has run afoul of the city’s new oversize vehicle prohibition and needs daytime parking spots for its clients.

New Beginnings Counseling Center, which operates the program, has 40 clients whose homes must now be parked off-street from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. It hopes to find them berths before the city’s Task Force goes to the council with recommendations on March 14. So far, they’ve netted five.

The nighttime parking shelters have operated in 23 lots in Santa Barbara and Goleta, with no incidents or damage since the first ones opened in 2004. New Beginnings indemnifies lot owners, as well, and its staff works to get vehicle owners back into traditional housing.

Parking lot owners who can help are asked to contact the nonprofit at safeparking@sbnbcc.org.