March Madness on the 13th to Feature Jerry West

Jerry West, an NBA legend both on the court and in the executive office, will be the featured speaker at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table’s annual March Madness event on Monday, March 13, at the East Beach Cabrillo Arts Pavilion.

West, a 14-time All-Star, will be joined by college basketball coaches and media in the prelude to this year’s NCAA and NAIA basketball tournaments.

The program will begin with a reception at 5:30 p.m. and a lineup of speakers at 6 p.m. A limited number of tickets are available to the general public. Visit the Round Table’s website, SBART.org.