Public Asked to Opine on Goleta Planning Department

If you’ve had an interaction with Goleta’s planning or environmental review, or if you just have an opinion about the department, the city wants to hear from you. It has hired management consultant Citygate Associates to review all five divisions within the department for organization, operations, and current and future needs.

Planning staff are barred from attending the meeting set for Wednesday, March 8, to encourage participants to speak freely about the department, which consists of Current Planning, Advance Planning, Building and Safety, Planning Commission/Design, and Sustainability.

The meeting takes place at Goleta Council Chambers, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, at 6:30 p.m. Specific projects and ordinance proposals are not part of this discussion, and such information will be “redirected to a more appropriate venue.” The meeting intends to capture the public’s experience working with the department.