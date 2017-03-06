Non-lead Ammo Ban Takes Effect for Turkey Hunters

Wild turkey season opens March 25, and hunters are required to use non-lead shotgun ammunition statewide. The new regulation applies to private and public property, including United States Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and California Department of Fish and Wildlife lands. Licensed game-bird clubs are excluded. Starting last summer, the state’s ongoing phase-out of lead ammunition included shotgun shot in the taking of upland game birds and mammals. Starting on July 1, 2019, non-lead ammunition will be required when taking any wildlife with a firearm anywhere in California.