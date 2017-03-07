A Day Without a Women’ Called for Wednesday

Women’s March organizers are calling on allies to support “A Day Without a Women” on Wednesday, March 8, seeking justice for “all gender-oppressed people.” About half the world’s population is subject to wage discrimination and inequity, job harrassment and insecurity, and organizers are calling for a “one-day demonstration of economic solidarity” in response. A Day Without a Woman supporters around the country will be rallying, taking the day off from paid and unpaid labor, purchasing only from women- or minority-owned businesses, and wearing red for solidarity. Locally, the Fund for Santa Barbara has listed a number of events.

In Santa Barbara, a rally takes place at De la Guerra Plaza (E. De la Guerra St. at State) at 11:30 a.m., followed by a Self-Care Fair at the Unitarian Society (1535 Santa Barbara St.) at 1 p.m. A Fund for Santa Barbara activist brown bag lunch at noon gathers at the Orfalea Downtown Center (1221 Chapala St.). UCSB’s Women in Science & Engineering holds a discussion at 11:30 a.m. at the Courtyard Cafe, and the rooftop at Antioch University (602 Anacapa St.) is the site of a Be Bold for Change benefit at 6 p.m. ($15).

Wear Red and A Day Without a Woman rallies are also being held in the North County: Solvang, 9:30 a.m., Solvang Park (1656 Mission Dr.); Lompoc, noon, West Ocean and South H Street; Santa Maria, 4 p.m., intersection of Main and Broadway.