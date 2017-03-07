Although the Ojai Film Festival proper doesn’t kick off until this November, the organization has partnered with the nonprofit Women in Film (WIF) to cohost An Evening with Piper Laurie on March 11. The special event will honor the screen legend, who landed on the cinematic map with her role in the 1950 comedy Louisa, opposite Ronald Reagan. Although a string of parts followed, Laurie is perhaps best known for her Academy Award–nominated turn in 1961’s The Hustler, starring Paul Newman; her portrayal of Carrie White’s mother, Margaret, in 1976’s Carrie; and as Mrs. Norman in the 1986 film Children of a Lesser God.

The celebratory evening begins with a showing of WIF’s Legacy series film, featuring Laurie (5:30-6:10pm), followed by a question-and-answer session (6:10-6:30pm) moderated by Emmy-nominated television star Sharon Lawrence (NYPD Blue, Blue Bloods, Shameless). Rounding out the event is a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception (6:30-7:30pm) and then a screening of The Hustler. “I’m thrilled to launch the Ojai Film Festival Special Series with a program that showcases my varied career,” said Laurie in a press release. “This event gives me a chance to connect with my fans in an intimate setting, and I’m honored.”

An Evening with Piper Laurie takes place Saturday, March 11, 5:30-9:45 p.m., at the Ojai Art Center, (113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai). Tickets are $12.50 for the Legacy film and Q&A, $15 for the reception and The Hustler screening, and $25 for the full event. See brownpapertickets.com or ojaifilmfestival.com.