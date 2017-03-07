Not a Thrilla

I just finished reading the article promoting (yet another) gangsta rapper, in this case Ghostface Killah, and as I do whenever I see such an article, I google the lyrics. So far, 100 percent of the so-called “rap artists” that I’ve seen The Santa Barbara Independent promote have the requisite lyrics glorifying violence, using terminology to describe women that couldn’t be repeated in polite company nor could I write in this letter, and of course, repeating the most offensive racial term in America, which is simply referred to as “The N-word”. Even the late comedian Richard Pryor, in the latter half of his career, made a point about how he would not use that word, saying it was simply an ugly, hateful word. I mention this lest anyone say I am “appropriating” the issue, as Richard Pryor was black, and never backed away from controversial issues regarding race.

What I find amazing is the fact that on the surface, The Independent prides itself on being pro-woman and pro-minority, yet has no problem promoting those whose lyrics are racist and unmistakably objectify women (not to mention being a celebration of the violence of gang life) while rightly pointing out President Trump’s disgusting comments about women.

Why is it okay for some people to hate women and use hateful language but not others? The hypocrisy is mind-boggling.