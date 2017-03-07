You Using That Lot?

The safe parking problem arises from what the Angry Poodle described in his last well-written article regarding affordable housing: council “factions” seeking higher office, kowtowing to the business who’s who while side stepping their responsibilities to the community in general.

While attending a City Council meeting about the zoning of retirement homes (from which I too wish to be barred!); I thought of my own plan to rid neighborhoods of these uninvited overnight guests. The city owns a large piece of land next to the Rescue Mission used for debris and equipment storage. Every rubber tramp within the city can fit there.

They can sleep safely by working with SBPD to provide security for this crime-infested area. They could better their situation by saving plenty of gas money burned driving all over town. Seeking employment is easier when you’re not on the move. They could better maintain their vehicle without doing so on other city lots. They would also be within walking distance of the beach and closer to homeless services. The same unenforced rules for safe parking could be put in place, leaving the city in a better position to enforce city codes regarding transients.