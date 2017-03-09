Judge Sides with Fish & Wildlife in Otter Case

“Does anyone here breathe air?” asked Jason Dominguez, Santa Barbara city councilmember, over a loudspeaker at a rally on 3/2 at UCSB against “dirty oil.” The rally was to “show our elected officials that we are behind them in a transition to 100 percent renewable energy,” said rally organizer Alena Simon of Food & Water Watch, wearing a shirt that read “What the Frack.” Simon added that Aera Energy, ERG (Energy Reserves Group), and PetroRock Energy are proposing roughly 750 new oil wells in the county onshore.