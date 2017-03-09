Judge Sides with Fish & Wildlife in Otter Case

“Does anyone here breathe air?” asked Jason Dominguez, Santa Barbara city councilmember, over a loudspeaker at a rally on 3/2 at UCSB against “dirty oil.” The rally was to “show our elected officials that we are behind them in a transition to 100 percent renewable energy,” said rally organizer Alena Simon of Food & Water Watch, wearing a shirt that read “What the Frack.” Simon added that Aera Energy, ERG (Energy Reserves Group), and PetroRock Energy are proposing roughly 750 new oil wells in the county onshore.
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
Comments
(0)