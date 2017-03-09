The Legend of Hank Pitcher

“They teach you to see what’s truly there,” explains artist Robin Gowen, who is Tiffney’s wife. “You put someone out in the field, and there are no boundaries. To break through is the real value of being plein air.” Of Pitcher the professor, she says, “He never tells a student how to paint. He tells them to go out and paint. If they hit an issue, then he encourages them to steal solutions from other painters. He plunges students without protection.”

Tiffney believes Pitcher’s paintings reflect nature better than any other medium. “You would think photographs can give you all the information, but photographs lie,” he said. “Hank heightens certain aspects that allow us to see more detail. Painting conveys more vegetation [than] the camera can.”

As such, Pitcher’s work actually preserves the landscape. “He profoundly understands that, when he paints, some things are going to change,” said Tiffney, who believes the visual record is of “extreme value” to the community and that it’s Pitcher’s way of being a subversive activist. “He feels at risk with the land at risk. He’s willing to be swallowed.”

“The landscape has a soul,” said Gowen, “and Hank captures the spirit of Southern California.”

THIRD ENCOUNTER

Later that month, on December 22, we’re in the studio again, observing the painting he worked on the day before. Every year, he paints the winter solstice, often at Point Conception. As I get lost in the still-damp work, he quietly starts telling me about the rhythms of the landscape. “The clouds are affected by the land and the mass beneath them,” he says. “Notice the way the wind is affecting the mountains. The ocean is a reflection of what is happening beneath. Everything is about everything else, the sounds of the landscape.”

This Hank is more meditative than before. “I’m interested in the idea of cosmological principles that you can finally notice by studying your own landscape,” he says as we sit at a table across from each other. “My paintings are all about living things. It’s important to sort things out.”

Though trying not to sound egotistical, he worries that the steady rise of landscape painters in Santa Barbara may miss the point. “No colors in landscape paintings of Santa Barbara had the colors I use until I started painting,” explained Pitcher, who believes many artists copy his scenes while using the palette he developed 40 years ago. “It makes a cliché out of something very meaningful to me,” he said, singling out Ray Strong as the region’s other influential landscape artist. “It is important for artists to have their own vision. I believe that is the job.”

For Pitcher, that vision centers on having an intimate relationship with his surroundings, which have changed much over his lifetime. “When I grew up here, there was nothing,” he recalled of a childhood spent playing in empty eucalyptus groves. “Slowly I started to see the destruction of the landscape. … I understood that painting was a way to make people aware.”

And it’s also an inspiration for people to get outside themselves, ever critical in today’s digital desk world. “If you take somebody to the beach and introduce them to the outdoors, there’s a great spirituality about that experience,” he explained. “Genetically, we’ve evolved in order to stand up and scan the horizon, to look out for protection and for food. When we stare at a computer at work, or sit at a desk answering calls, you start internalizing things. Your body closes in. Being in the landscape is essential to our mental and physical health. This was intuitive to me at an early age.”

Over the years, the endless development push has made him depressed at times, like when Camino Real Marketplace replaced the grasslands at Storke and Hollister. But he’s also seen victories, including UCSB’s long-ago purchase and recent expansion of the Coal Oil Point Reserve. “It’s been a roller coaster ride seeing it all being destroyed and then having it brought back,” said Pitcher. “Santa Barbara is such a model for conservation and art.”

Before I leave, I ask him one last question about how he got his name, which came from his dad. “I wanted to be called Hank because I didn’t like to be called ‘Little Henry,’” says Pitcher with a smile. As I say good-bye, I smile, too, realizing that the nickname would have never stuck for this giant steward of the Santa Barbara coast.

4·1·1 Hank Pitcher’s Look Out hangs at Sullivan Goss, An American Gallery (11 E. Anapamu St.) until April 30. See hankpitcher.com and sullivangoss.com.