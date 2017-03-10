Alagie Jammeh Stood Up To Ignorance

ALAGIE came from a culture where homosexuals were considered the work of the devil and subject to jailing or the death penalty. As a student in the US, Alagie posted to Facebook 14 words in defense of gay rights. He suffered mightily as a result, but transcended to become a fierce advocate for human rights.

