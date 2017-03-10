WEATHER »

Alagie Jammeh Stood Up To Ignorance

Video Portrait of Local Hero from Our 2016 Roster

Originally published 7:16 p.m., March 10, 2017
Updated 7:20 p.m., March 10, 2017
By Phyllis de Picciotto, baba2 films , Stan Roden
ALAGIE came from a culture where homosexuals were considered the work of the devil and subject to jailing or the death penalty. As a student in the US, Alagie posted to Facebook 14 words in defense of gay rights. He suffered mightily as a result, but transcended to become a fierce advocate for human rights.

