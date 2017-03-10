Districts Now

It is time for district elections in the City of Goleta. I have brought the proposal for district elections forward because of the need to increase representation on the Goleta City Council. I have lived in Goleta’s Old Town for almost all my life, and the people here and our concerns should be represented on the Goleta City Council.

District elections will bring government closer to the people. Every neighborhood in Goleta will have a member of the City Council to whom they can turn on issues of local importance and where having someone who is especially knowledgeable will benefit the whole city. District elections are about empowering neighborhoods.

Santa Barbara City College, the City of Santa Barbara, and now the City of Santa Maria have all adopted district elections. The Goleta City Council should vote to establish district elections.