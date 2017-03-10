Hoss is a 5-year-old, big lovable goofball that will be sure to win over your heart in one meeting! This slobbery guy is such a sweetie and gets along with dogs of all shapes and sizes. Hoss is mellow and would make the perfect couch potato! Come in and visit with him today!

To meet Hoss and other available animals needing loving homes, visit the Santa Barbara Humane Society at 5399 Overpass Road, or call 805-964-4777. Shelter hours are Monday – Saturday 10AM-4:30PM. To check out more adoptable pets, visit: SBHS