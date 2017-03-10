WEATHER »

Parking Blues Too

By

As I am a frequent train traveler, one particular aspect of the article “Funk Zone Blues” caught my attention: parking in that area. I would like to correct the comment made by the restaurateur Sherry Villaneuva that there is plenty of parking in the four public lots near the station. On a recent Friday afternoon, I took the train south but almost didn’t make it because I could not find parking in the Amtrak lot. Eventually I luckily found a lone spot and so did not miss my train.

Overnight travelers need parking within the Amtrak lot in order to remain there legally for more than a day. Now that the MOXI [Museum of Exploration + Innovation] has opened, it appears that museum visitors are likely to use the Amtrak parking lot all the time, which will cause a problem for train riders. I hope that a system can be devised to protect the spaces needed for travelers, or else more parking has to be created for the station.



