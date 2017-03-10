Women Speak Out

Righteousness radiated from the Faulkner Gallery in the Santa Barbara Library on Thursday night as female voices convened in the space for Women Speak Up, the County of Santa Barbara Commission for Women’s first informal listening session. The room, energized by passionate female advocacy, welcomed “women and girls to share their thoughts, concerns, needs and ideas with their district appointees,” it said in Thursday’s event brochure. Met by an array of healthy hors d’oeuvres, a table of flyers from various local agencies – What Is Love’s “5 Tips For Parents About Teen Dating,” ICE info sessions and law services in both Spanish and English, brochures on how to get a domestic violence restraining order, Planned Parenthood cards and condoms – and a panel of five commissioners, more than 100 women of all ages came to do just that. By Paul Wellman

Before the formal program began, Commissioner Victoria Juarez from the 1st District stated that she’s observed a recent “change in conversations in both [her] personal and professional lives.” While she didn’t want to attribute this directly to Trump’s election, she said this session was “in light of the times.”

Other attendees did point fingers at the White House. One who worked at a youth and crisis shelter said that “under Obama, there was a lot of awareness on sexual assaults.” She said that “the new president is threatening our progress, human rights, and funding.” This “new president’s” name was not spoken.

Yolanda Robles, vice president of Clinical Operations at Planned Parenthood Central Coast, wanted to “make sure the White House continues to protect our rights and ensure that we are there to provide the great services that [they] do.”

Sharon Hoshida, acting director at UCSB’s Women’s Center, said she has been “feeling despair about where we are politically.” However, she added that women “have been activated in a way that has brought people together very productively.”

A Girls Inc. employee who said her name was Letti lamented that many girls in the program fear new immigration laws. “Girls as young as kindergarten are scared of their parents getting taken away,” she said. “We want more mentors in our center to inspire these young women.”

By Paul Wellman