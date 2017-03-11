WEATHER »
Man of the Year Jon Clark and Woman of the Year Janet Garufis.

Gail Arnold

Man of the Year Jon Clark and Woman of the Year Janet Garufis.

Santa Barbara Foundation Hold Man and Woman of the Year Luncheon

Janet Garufis and Jon Clark Receive Awards

By

By Gail Arnold

Board Chair Jim Morouse, Andrea Gallo, and President and CEO Ron Gallo.

By Gail Arnold

Past Man of the Year Richard Welch and Frederica Welch.

By Gail Arnold

Past Men and Women of the Year: Jim Hurley, Shirley Ann Hurley, Susan Gulbransen, and Steve Hicks.

By Gail Arnold

Past Men and Women of the Year: Penny Jenkins, David Anderson, and Maryan Schall.

By Gail Arnold

Woman of the Year Janet Garufis and her son Matthew Bertolet.

By Gail Arnold

Man of the Year Jon Clark (center) with (L-R) son Nathaniel Charest, wife Susan Clark, mother Edith Clark, and daughter Sarah Clark.

By Gail Arnold

Man of the Year Jon Clark and Woman of the Year Janet Garufis.

By Gail Arnold

Past Man of the Year Robert Emmons and Christine Emmons.



Be succinct, constructive, and relevant to the story. Leaving a comment means you agree to our Discussion Guidelines. We like civilized discourse. We don't like spam, lying, profanity, harassment or personal attacks.

comments powered by Disqus
event calendar sponsored by: