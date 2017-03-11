Santa Barbara Foundation Hold Man and Woman of the Year Luncheon

By Gail Arnold
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
Comments
(0)
By Gail Arnold
Gail Arnold
Man of the Year Jon Clark and Woman of the Year Janet Garufis.
Janet Garufis and Jon Clark Receive Awards
By Gail Arnold
By Gail Arnold
By Gail Arnold
By Gail Arnold
By Gail Arnold
By Gail Arnold
By Gail Arnold
By Gail Arnold
Be succinct, constructive, and relevant to the story. Leaving a comment means you agree to our Discussion Guidelines. We like civilized discourse. We don't like spam, lying, profanity, harassment or personal attacks.