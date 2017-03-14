High School Senior’s Body Identified in Carpinteria

The body of Carpinteria High School senior Filiberto Hernandez, 18, was found Monday morning at the base of the cliffs at Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve, just east of the seal rookery. The teenager was pronounced dead by rescue personnel with Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District when they arrived to the beach around 10:30 a.m. He had been reported missing by his mother on Sunday.

“The Coroner’s Office is conducting a death investigation to determine an official cause and manner of death,” Sheriff’s Lt. Rob Plastino said in a statement. “A final determination is pending toxicology and lab results.”

Carpinteria Unified School District Administrator-in-Charge Jamie Persoon notified all campuses that counselors and psychologists would be available, with additional support from staff in behavioral health and hospice.