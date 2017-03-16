WEATHER »
The Santa Barbara quadrangle and inundation zone, detailed in county reports.

County of Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara quadrangle and inundation zone, detailed in county reports.

County Conducting Tsunami Awareness Campaign

By (Contact)

A large earthquake in Santa Barbara, nearby, or afar has the potential to bring a tsunami to Santa Barbara’s shoreline within minutes or hours. The county will conduct an awareness campaign during Tsunami Preparedness Week, which is the last week in March. Maps of inundation zones can be found at cosb.countyofsb.org and information at AwareandPrepare.org for disaster notifications and the actions to take, including moving to higher zones, evacuating immediately, and preparing a disaster kit beforehand.



Be succinct, constructive, and relevant to the story. Leaving a comment means you agree to our Discussion Guidelines. We like civilized discourse. We don't like spam, lying, profanity, harassment or personal attacks.

comments powered by Disqus
event calendar sponsored by: