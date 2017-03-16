County Conducting Tsunami Awareness Campaign

A large earthquake in Santa Barbara, nearby, or afar has the potential to bring a tsunami to Santa Barbara’s shoreline within minutes or hours. The county will conduct an awareness campaign during Tsunami Preparedness Week, which is the last week in March. Maps of inundation zones can be found at cosb.countyofsb.org and information at AwareandPrepare.org for disaster notifications and the actions to take, including moving to higher zones, evacuating immediately, and preparing a disaster kit beforehand.