Your article on Hank Pitcher was outstanding. I first met Hank when surfing at Isla Vista Beach in the early 1960s. Through the years I watched as his artistic skills went through the roof, and I often continued to surf with him and fellow artist Michel Drury, another fine local landscape painter inspired by Ray Strong.

While serving on the Capital Campaign Committee securing funds for construction of the newly opened Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, the concept of “Healing Art” was explained, and the decision was to include the works of local artists who would have a feeling for the region. The beautiful works of many outstanding local artists are now on the walls of the new hospital.

When it came time to choose an artist for what I considered to be the most important work of art for the hospital, I immediately thought of Hank. His recent landscapes took on the feeling that is so expertly expressed in Roger Durling’s fine article.

Hank’s calm and “healing” expression of the Goleta environment is now located in the lobby of the new Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital. Hank and Frank Goss donated significantly to the realization of this (in my personal opinion) masterpiece, and it was further financed by a most generous contribution by local residents Sue and Brian Kelly.

When you visit the new hospital, you will be more than impressed.

Jeff Kruthers is a trustee for the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation.