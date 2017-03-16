KOLARS Chat on S.B. and Marriage

Founded in 2016 by husband-and-wife duo Rob Kolar and Lauren Brown, the He’s My Brother, She’s My Sister–related “glamabilly” project sees the duo getting a little funkier.

So are you guys excited to return to Santa Barbara?

LB: We’re kind of obsessed with Santa Barbara. It was actually the first show we sold out with our other band, He’s My Brother, She’s My Sister.

You’re about to play SXSW, and then jumping into Starry Nites. How do you like the festival circuit versus club shows?

RK: They are kind of the best, especially for an emerging band, because you get exposed to a lot of people and get to discover new bands.

LB: Individual club shows are super fun, too; you get to really know the city. We enjoy hanging with people after the shows. We’ll take them all ​— ​all of the above. [Laughs.]

What’s it like working together as husband and wife?

RK: It’s mostly, mostly wonderful. [Lauren’s] such an incredible performer and drummer, but she also manages the band in a lot of ways. That being said, it’s important to take breaks so we can be like, “Oh, I miss you.” So absence does make the heart grow fonder, on occasion. [Laughs.]

LB: You learn how to be like, this is work brain and this is romance brain, and it’s a funky thing.

RK: Yeah, you wear different hats ​— ​in a show, there’s no romance.

What was the decision for starting with Kolars and going in that direction?

RK: It’s been interesting, kind of a whirlwind. Brother couldn’t tour anymore, but we still wanted to perform together. We were like, “Let’s just start this thing,” and it kind of snowballed.

LB: We’re learning the more you kind of go with it and the less pressure you put on things, the more it happens naturally and organically. We’re both total control freaks. [Laughs.] But our mantra right now is just let go and enjoy the ride ​— ​then we have fun.