Starry Nites Festival Launches at Live Oak

On March 18 and 19, the oaken lakeside grounds in Santa Ynez will be alight with the glow of stars, both celestial and of the indie-rock variety. For the first time, the Starry Nites Festival is set to rock the Live Oak Campground with a colorful pastiche of indie-rock, classic-rock, and psychedelic-rock acts such as Alan Parsons, The Kills, Cat Power, The Dandy Warhols, She Wants Revenge, and many more. The festival, started by Tommy Dietrick and Kerry Brown of Joshua Tree’s Desert Stars Festival, kicks off a festival season that also includes the culmination of Lucidity Festival before its transformation into something as yet unknown (see future issues for deeper coverage on Lucidity). For now, we spoke with Starry Nites’ founders about what makes this festival unique, plus interviews with Alan Parsons, She Wants Revenge, and Kolars.