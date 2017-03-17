This adorable, curly haired fluff is Lucky. Lucky came from a situation where his owners no longer had time for him, and he was left in a kennel for 15 hours a day for 6 months straight. This could make anyone go a little nutty- dog or human. He has a few quirks right now like spinning on the leash. Obviously he was anxious in his kennel, so he developed this spinning in circles behavior to cope with his restlessness. Sad story! Lucky didn’t want anyone near him upon arrival here at DAWG. However, it only took a few days for this sweet boy to come out of his shell. Although he is a small dog, we gave him a big dog kennel so that he can feel less confined. He goes for walks a couple of times a day and is doing just great! He seems to really like other dogs and has his favorite humans here as well. We believe he will be just fine with children, as long as they go slow with him. This boy is going to turn into a love bug, no doubt! Lucky is ready to meet the public and hopefully his forever family!

Lucky is already making strides. He loves to come into the office and play with toys. He throws them up in the air and then chases them. He is doing great on walks. He still spins a bit, but it has lessened. He can be reactive on the leash, but once he meets you, he is your buddy for life. He is very affectionate and playful. We really like this boy!

DAWG (Dog Adoption and Welfare Group) is a no-kill, not for profit dog rescue/adoption organization located at 5480 Overpass Road in Goleta. For more information or to view more adoptable dogs, visit: DAWG

