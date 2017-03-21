Government Out of Health Insurance.

The U.S. government has made a mess of health care because it wants to force some people to pay for other people’s insurance. They have distorted the process and driven the whole U.S. economy into financial failure. First Medicare by the radical Democrat Lyndon Johnson and then the worst radical Democrat Barack Obama and Obamacare have virtually destroyed health coverage in the U.S. to promote the have nots at the expense of the haves. This is a “dictatorship of the American people” for only political reasons and does nothing to provide the best medical coverage. When the government gets involved everything goes to hell. Just why do we need the government to tell us what insurance to buy? We don’t.

Most of us buy the insurance we need without the government involved, i.e., home insurance, car insurance, dental insurance, eye insurance, and travel insurance, you name it. Just why do we need to have government involved for health? Only for politics. We should not be forced to pay for someone else’s insurance. If they can’t afford their insurance they should not buy it.

Getting rid of Obamacare forced on us by the radical Democrats is the first step. But then we should eliminate tax credits to those who can’t afford insurance because they do not pay taxes. Private insurance without the government is what is best for all of us. The government cannot do anything right.