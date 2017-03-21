Young Million Kicks Off St. Paddy’s Day at SOhO

On Friday night, St. Patrick’s Day, there was only one word to describe Young Million’s performance at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club: energy. With openers Feral Vida, a S.B. garage rock band, and The Only Ocean, hailing from Lompoc, setting the mood, Young Million took to the stage for a dynamic performance. Lead singer Kyron Million radiates enthusiasm for his music, his deep vocals commanding the crowds attention. Young Million, founded in 2015 by brothers Kyron and Michael Million (guitar), consists of four local musicians who have been performing in various bands over the years, long establishing themselves in the S.B. music scene. With a sound reminiscent of the hard punk rock seemingly lost in the ‘70s, songs like “Explode” and “Different Similarities” embody the dynamic fire this foursome possesses. Despite this being the band’s second performance together, their experience and chemistry can be felt through their powerful stage presence, making it impossible for the crowd to stop moving — or head-banging — to their addicting beats.