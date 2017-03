Santa Barbara City College reports the campus has closed to classes and events for the day due to a power outage caused by a downed power line on Loma Alta. The SoCal Edison outage map states it will continue through at least 11:30 p.m.

SBCC’s Wake and Schott campuses remain open, and those classes continue as normal.

More info is available at the school’s Twitter site: @SantaBarbaraCC.