Two Die on San Marcos Pass

Yesterday afternoon, two vehicles collided on San Marcos Pass just east of Painted Cave, causing two people to lose their lives. A 2011 Honda Civic headed down the Pass went into the opposite lane of traffic for unknown reasons, hit a 2014 Dodge Ram coming up the Pass, and caromed into a dirt embankment. The driver and passenger in the Honda were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The truck occupants, Michael and Lisa Franken of Canyon Lake, were taken to Cottage Hospital with complaints of chest pain and minor lacerations.

The westbound lane of State Route 154 was closed shortly after 2:43 p.m. until the scene could be cleared, with California Highway Patrol investigators trying to determine the cause of the accident. Drugs or alcohol as factors are as yet unknown.