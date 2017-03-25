Repeal and Replace Vote Put on Ice

Santa Barbara Congressmember Salud Carbajal made yet another statement from the House floor denouncing the Republicans’ health-care bill, but he never got a chance to vote against it. That’s because President Donald Trump and House Republican leader Paul Ryan failed to quell opposition from two key factions of the Republican Party and lacked the votes necessary to get the bill — much reviled by an uncommonly united Democratic Party and opposed by every major health-care trade association muster — passed by the House of Representatives. Rather than push the vote — as President Trump had vowed to do the day before — the American Health Care Act was tabled indefinitely. Carbajal, never shy about criticizing the bill, called Friday’s non-vote “a victory for the American people,” but cautioned, “It’s a near-term, short-term victory, but it’s not necessarily final.” Procedurally, Ryan can bring the bill back when he thinks he has the votes. But given that the intensity and breadth of conservative Republicans belonging to the Freedom Caucus and more moderate Republicans affiliated with “The Tuesday Group,” that’s not likely anytime soon. For Trump and Ryan, Friday’s action marks a major political setback. Ryan said Republicans are still adjusting to “the growing pains” attending the transition from being an opposition party to being the party with a majority in the House, Senate, and White House. Carbajal credited the intense opposition the Republican health-care plan generated across the United States. “The American people roared, and it made a difference,” he said. “Don’t stop calling. Don’t stop speaking out.” Even with Carbajal’s opposition in the bag, more than 400 people packed a town hall forum he organized on health care two weeks ago. By Paul Wellman (file)

The Republican alternative would reduce the number of insured Americans by 24 million by the year 2027, according to a report issued by the Congressional Budget Office. The same report concluded that the proposal would favor the younger, the healthier, and the more affluent at the expense of the rural, the older — between 50 and 64 — and the whiter. While Trump and Republican leadership dismissed the report, it intensified concern about the American Health Care Act among diverse constituencies within the GOP. Staunch, ideological, free-market conservatives with the Freedom Caucus objected the bill didn’t go far enough to cut off benefits and entitlements, dissing it as “Obamacare Lite.” Moderate Republicans with large numbers of voters benefiting from coverage under the Affordable Care Act worried about committing political suicide by repealing former president Barack Obama’s signature bill.

To the extent Trump mollified the Freedom Caucus by cutting benefits, he further alienated the Tuesday Club, and vice versa. Despite a last ditch effort by the president to secure the necessary votes by a combination of charm and intimidation, he came up short.

House Speaker Ryan acknowledged the defeat was serious and warned that the worst defects of the Affordable Care Act — spiraling premiums, insurance companies dropping out, and lack of providers — will soon be felt. In the meantime, however, he said the Affordable Care Act will “remain the law of the land.”

Under the Affordable Care Act, the number of uninsured dropped by 20 million nationwide, and by more than 5 million in California. In Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties — Carbajal’s congressional district — it dropped from 16.5 to 9.4 percent. In California, the vast bulk of the new enrollees were signed up through expanded Medicaid eligibility included in the Affordable Care Act. Formerly, Medicaid was restricted to those making $12,000 or less. Under the new rules, people making up to $16,000 could be covered. The new rules also allowed single, able-bodied adults. Before, such coverage was restricted to the disabled, women, and kids. In Santa Barbara County, this program expanded by 30,000.

Speaking of Friday’s non-vote, Bob Freeman — chief executive of CenCal, the agency administering Medicaid in the two counties, commented, “It removes uncertainty as to the continuation of health-care coverage for thousands of people in Santa Barbara County.” Dr. David Dodson, head of the central Coast Medical Association, was more outspoken, stating, “The American Health Care Act was breathtakingly horrible, and its defeat is a reprieve for tens of millions of Americans,” adding, “Contrary to the Republican mantra, the Affordable Care Act is not a disaster.”

Dodson did acknowledge Obamacare could be improved upon, suggesting that the single best way would be to require the 19 states that opted out of the Medicaid eligibility to opt-in. Likewise, he argued, in states where there’s only one provider, a government plan needed to be provided to create some semblance of competitive pressure on prices. This option had been considered in earlier iterations of Obamacare, but failed to make the final cut. Likewise, he argued in favor of stricter penalties for those who did not sign up for insurance under the much debated “individual mandates.” That would increase the number of younger healthy participants in the insurance pool, thus balancing out risks and reducing costs.

Carbajal expressed rhetorical hope that a bipartisan effort to improve the Affordable Care Act — rather than repealing it — might now ensue. One reform that might get support from both sides of the aisle, he suggested, was curtailing the high cost of prescription drugs.