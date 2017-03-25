Pet Dentistry

I have good news for cat and dog owners. It presently costs as much as $700 to have a small pet’s teeth cleaned. Due to the expense, many pet owners have stopped having their pet’s teeth cleaned. You cannot have a healthy pet with dirty or decaying teeth. Pus from under the gums drips into the pet’s system daily, often causing heart disease and necessitating daily drugs and an increase in veterinarian visits.

The Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society in Buellton (805-688-8224) is now cleaning teeth three days per week for all pets at prices that start at $175, plus an additional fee for tooth extractions.