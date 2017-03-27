Republican Reverie

The evolution of the Republican Party from just being “the Party for Business” to the extreme party it is today is an evolution that truly astounds me.

The right wing Obamacare replacement strategy was only a tax cut for the rich and once a year tax credits for the rest of us. The health-care component of it was, thus, inadequate to help most of the people who had been saved by Obamacare.

Donald Trump and Paul Ryan had initiated the health-care plan that the Republicans have always used. It was not a viable plan to help Americans and protect them from their own bodies and insurance companies.

The problem for Trump and the Republicans is they won’t win anything unless they cheat! They pass false rumors (i.e., fake news) about their opponents, drum up lots of opposition, gerrymander, supress legitimate voters. Now they have won not only Congress and many statehouses but also the presidency. And they still can’t govern theirTHEIR way. Can’t pass an alternative to Obamacare. May not get their Supreme Court justices approved. Because they don’t listen to their constituents.

Listen to us! We are talking loud and clear.