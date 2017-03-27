S.B. Named Among Top Tech Start-Up Towns

“Location, location, location,” writes RightClick in its survey of the Top 12 Tech Start-Up Towns in the U.S.A. Santa Barbara shares the number 3 spot with Santa Maria among those said to be enviably attractive to the Next Big Thing – “if your plans are bigger than your parents’ basement,” the tech blog mocks. While New Haven (No. 1) is recognized for its proximity to Yale and a “laundry list” of successful startups, Orlando (No. 2) and S.B. are chiefly noted for their excellent climates and metropolitan neighbors.