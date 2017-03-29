And Then There’s ‘Sicko’

I am writing in answer to the two comments published last week regarding health care. Justin Ruhge from Lompoc, you are completely wrong. Insurance should not be in our health care. We should have Medicare for all, everyone should be covered.

Insurance companies are like leeches sucking all our money and giving nothing in return. Only single payer can help all of us. Throw the insurance companies out and replace them with Medicare for all. It’s the only way to go.

Michael Moore’s Sicko movie shows us why our system is horrible when compared to all the other developed nations that have single payer. Tom Morse, you have it right. I support what you say 100 percent.