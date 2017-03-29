Game of the Week: March 31st - April 2nd

This is the marquee matchup of the first weekend of Big West Conference baseball. Long Beach’s Dirtbags and UCSB’s Gauchos are expected to fight it out with nationally ranked Cal State Fullerton for the championship. Winners of eight of nine games through Monday, the Dirtbags (14-9) showed they are ready when they swept Fullerton in a series that did not count in the conference standings. UCSB (9-12) came to life last weekend with two of its best performances against New Mexico State ​— ​an 8-0 shutout behind the stellar pitching of junior lefthander Kyle Nelson, and a 7-2 victory in which junior righty Chris Clements blanked the Aggies for seven innings. Friday starter Noah Davis had one bad inning that cost the Gauchos in the series opener. Their offense erupted for six extra-base hits in Sunday’s game. Fri.: 3pm; Sat.: 2pm; Sun.: 1pm. Caesar Uyesaka Stadium, UCSB. $5-$8. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.