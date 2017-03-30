UCSB Materials Program Ranked Number 1

UCSB adds new accolades to its Number 8 listing as a top public university in 2017 by U.S. News & World Report. The graduate-level materials program placed Number 1 among public institutions for the sixth year in a row, and Number 3 ​— ​after Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Northwestern ​— ​among all graduate programs. The College of Engineering placed 10th among public universities in the U.S. In the graduate sociology program, UCSB’s sex and gender specialty ranked Number 2 among public universities, and Number 4 overall. U.S. News compiles differing ranks annually and this year did not look at graduate programs in the biological and physical sciences, including chemistry, mathematics, physics, and statistics.